Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR)’s share price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock has a market cap of $114.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.