OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

