Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51,714.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $51,714.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00104280 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

