Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $163.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $738.47 million, with estimates ranging from $713.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

