Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

