Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 12,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($13,306.29).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,734.28).

On Tuesday, January 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,700 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,541 ($14,254.23).

On Friday, January 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,367.14).

On Friday, January 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($29,939.15).

On Friday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 13,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,240.45).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($5,070.99).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,961.46).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,380 ($5,922.92).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,845.84).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,557.50).

LON:ULS opened at GBX 83.10 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.50. ULS Technology plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.41).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

