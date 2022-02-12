Omni Partners US LLC Cuts Stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Omni Partners US LLC reduced its position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.31% of Flame Acquisition worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter worth $180,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLME opened at $9.69 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

