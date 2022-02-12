Omni Partners US LLC Invests $519,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.78% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

ASPC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

