Omni Partners US LLC Makes New Investment in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 2.63% of LumiraDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000.

LMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

LMDX stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07. LumiraDx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

