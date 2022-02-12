One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,466 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 118,603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after buying an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

