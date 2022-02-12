One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $61.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

