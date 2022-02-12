One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. dropped their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.