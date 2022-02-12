One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,354,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

