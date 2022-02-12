onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of onsemi in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Raymond James raised their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

ON opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

