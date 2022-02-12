Oppenheimer Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $45.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.10.

PTON opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

