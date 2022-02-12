Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 5,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

