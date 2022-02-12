Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $$44.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.