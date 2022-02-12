O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $815.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $815.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $699.72.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $668.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $428.79 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.