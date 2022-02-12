Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

OESX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,760 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

