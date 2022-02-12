Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

