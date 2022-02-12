Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.01

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 172454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after buying an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

