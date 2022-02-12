Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.43. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. 2,675,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

