Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 1,050.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 950.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $995.00.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.