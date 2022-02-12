Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $143.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

