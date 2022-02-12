Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 119 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $108.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

