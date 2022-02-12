Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 159,497 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,431,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,174,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

