Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,393,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $232.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

