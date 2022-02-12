Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
PTEN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 6,898,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,595. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
