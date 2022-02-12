Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTEN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 6,898,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,595. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.93.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 136,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $171,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.