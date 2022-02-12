Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,666,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $299,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.91 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.