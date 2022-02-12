PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS.
PBF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 4,212,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $20.15.
PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
