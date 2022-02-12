PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS.

PBF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 4,212,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

