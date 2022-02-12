PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,682 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Shares of XPOA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA).

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.