Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 634 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

