Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX opened at $17.07 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.