Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in United Airlines by 68.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,495,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.97 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

