Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.