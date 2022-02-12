Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $262,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.45. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

