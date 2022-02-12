Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $207,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

