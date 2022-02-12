Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 9,922 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 68.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,115,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,778 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $51.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

