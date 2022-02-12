Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $343,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.45.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

