Peconic Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Teck Resources accounts for about 0.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.