Peconic Partners LLC Invests $9.58 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

ET opened at $10.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

