Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,346 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,316,000 after purchasing an additional 288,671 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.24. 1,444,551 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

