Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 635,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,322. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

