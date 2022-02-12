Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 228.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.48 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

