Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. 13,868,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.34 and a one year high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.