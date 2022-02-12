Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2,304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,908. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.