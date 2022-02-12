Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 330.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 140,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,757. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

