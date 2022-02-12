Peloton Interactive, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

