Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $733,656.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.72 or 0.06878495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.26 or 0.99792232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006339 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

