Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after buying an additional 123,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,683,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

